Graff in yellow in Paris

Sunrise: A Celebration of Graff Yellow Diamonds. Those who love yellow diamonds already know which door to knock on. But it is not that of the London flagship store, where Graff is based, one of the most famous brands for its range of diamond jewellery, also in the yellow version. The British jeweler has instead chosen the Paris store in Rue Saint-Honoré to exhibit his collection of yellow diamonds in a short exhibition. Alongside historical pieces, Graff also proposed a novelty: an exceptional high jewelery necklace.



It is a necklace that is worth a seven-figure and is composed of a 30-carat fancy intense yellow pear-shaped diamond, extremely rare, accompanied by another 138 carats of yellow and white diamonds. In addition to being an extremely precious jewel, the necklace is also the result of a long process. Each element has been created with careful craftsmanship with the aim of bringing out the central stone. Graff is a Maison famous for its yellow diamonds, such as the one called Stella di Bombay, purchased in 1974, a historic yellow stone cut and polished by Graff using innovative techniques for the time. Or Delaire Sunrise, a 118.08-carat diamond, or the Golden Empress, a 132.55-carat honey-colored diamond.