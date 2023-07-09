Graff in yellow in Paris

Anello con diamante giallo e diamanti bianchi
Anello con diamante giallo e diamanti bianchi

Sunrise: A Celebration of Graff Yellow Diamonds. Those who love yellow diamonds already know which door to knock on. But it is not that of the London flagship store, where Graff is based, one of the most famous brands for its range of diamond jewellery, also in the yellow version. The British jeweler has instead chosen the Paris store in Rue Saint-Honoré to exhibit his collection of yellow diamonds in a short exhibition. Alongside historical pieces, Graff also proposed a novelty: an exceptional high jewelery necklace.

Sunrise Graff Yellow Diamond Necklace
Sunrise Graff Yellow Diamond Necklace

It is a necklace that is worth a seven-figure and is composed of a 30-carat fancy intense yellow pear-shaped diamond, extremely rare, accompanied by another 138 carats of yellow and white diamonds. In addition to being an extremely precious jewel, the necklace is also the result of a long process. Each element has been created with careful craftsmanship with the aim of bringing out the central stone. Graff is a Maison famous for its yellow diamonds, such as the one called Stella di Bombay, purchased in 1974, a historic yellow stone cut and polished by Graff using innovative techniques for the time. Or Delaire Sunrise, a 118.08-carat diamond, or the Golden Empress, a 132.55-carat honey-colored diamond.

Collana composta da un diamante a forma di pera giallo intenso fancy da 30 carati, estremamente raro, accompagnato da altri 138 carati di diamanti gialli e bianchi
Necklace composed of an extremely rare 30-carat fancy deep yellow pear-shaped diamond accompanied by another 138 carats of yellow and white diamonds
La lavorazione del ciondolo della collana
The making of the pendant of the necklace
Orecchini Sunrise Graff Yellow
Sunrise Graff Yellow Earrings
Lavorazione della collana di Graff
Processing of the Graff necklace

