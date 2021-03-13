da sapere, perle — March 13, 2021 at 4:00 pm

How to establish the age of pearls


The importance of age to establish their true value of pearls. And even if they are false ♦

Do you want to know how old your pearl necklace is? Maybe it’s interesting information if you want to buy or sell the jewel of particular value. Also because some cultivated pearls, and artificially treated, with time lose luster and, therefore, their value not only aesthetic, but also commercial. The value of the pearls, in fact, is determined by a combination of brightness, color, size, lack of surface defects and symmetry. All things being equal, however, the bigger the pearl, the more precious it is. Large, perfectly round pearls are rare and much appreciated, while teardrop-shaped pearls are often used in pendants.

Le perle sono tra i materiali più delicati
The problem of age remains. On average, pearls are harvested after one year for Akoya, grown in Japan and China, while it takes two to four years for the dark ones of Tahiti and the white or golden ones of the South Seas. It takes two to seven years. to get those of fresh water.

Orecchini in oro bianco e perle
If you need to know the age of your pearls more precisely, you should contact a specialized laboratory. But they are few: the SSEF, the Swiss Gemological Institute, can boast of being the first gemological laboratory in the world able to introduce, as an additional service for customers, the dating of the pearls.

The method used is the one played in the scientific field for the dating of archaeological finds, using the 14 (14C) carbon method. In fact, pearls are made of calcium carbonate: for this in contact with vinegar or with acidic materials they melt (be careful).

10mm South Sea pearls, 10.10cts diamonds, set in 18ct white gold. Price on application
The system is interesting especially if it is necessary to determine the historical background of antique jewelry, of particular value. Not only that: the analysis system can also be used to identify frauds, for example, when younger beads are mounted on antique jewelry, or have been treated to look older. An opportunity that can become fundamental, for example, for some pieces that are auctioned. The method has already been successful in some symbolic cases. For example, to date the natural pearls recovered from a ship wrecked in Indonesia and dating back to 1200. Federico Graglia

Le perle Cowdray, vendute per 7,5 milioni di dollari
Orecchini a clip di René Bonvin
Collana di perle naturali e diamanti
Collana di perle coltivate a quattro fili venduta per 40.0000 euro
Ornamento per turbante, Hyderabad, 1800-1850. Set di diamanti, perle e spinello
2 Comments

  1. Salah
    January 15, 2021 at 6:05 pm  ·  Reply

    Hi dear..I am Salah 46 M from Libya.few months ago i found natural pearl accidently in a farm which is known to be ancient roman place and there is heritage of romans existing on the site. pearl is,11mm in size.22.80 ct .perfect blue and white colour and sphere shape. .

    I request your assistance to determine the age of the pearl.which is aproximately from 1500 to 2000 years..it is the period if romans rolling in Libya.

    Please let me know if there is possibility to determine the age of the pearl.
    I contacted SSEF .asked me to bring the pearl and apply for Visa from my country which is hard as many emabassies gas suspended their wotk in Libya years ago due to the unstability..i asked them to help me getting a Visa for Pearl grading purpose.they said they cant.

