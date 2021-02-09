The freedoms of Diane Kordas











The traditions and geometries of the jewels designed by Diane Kordas, of Greek origin and Anglo-Saxon culture ♦

Diane Kordas explains that she wants to create jewelry with simple designs, but with a touch of modern glamor, to make each piece unique and at the same time rich. The mix used by the designer reflects her goals: black, white and colored diamonds, sapphires and other semi-precious stones, all in an 18-karat gold set, especially in pink.



As is easy to deduce from her name, Diane is of Greek origin. But she, even though she occasionally returns to her homeland, she graduated from Parsons School of Design and began her career in New York, where she resides when she is not staying in her home in London. Her roots emerge, however, in the choice of some icons, such as bracelets inspired by popular traditions. Alongside shapes that are reminiscent of myths or superstitions, however, volumes with aggressive edges and geometries also appear, such as in the earcuffs or ring of the Eclipse line. The rings inspired by the animal world may, on the other hand, recall a type of ancient warrior helmets. Who knows if that was Diane’s intent.

















