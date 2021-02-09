ANELLI, vetrina — February 9, 2021 at 4:20 am

The freedoms of Diane Kordas




The traditions and geometries of the jewels designed by Diane Kordas, of Greek origin and Anglo-Saxon culture ♦

Diane Kordas explains that she wants to create jewelry with simple designs, but with a touch of modern glamor, to make each piece unique and at the same time rich. The mix used by the designer reflects her goals: black, white and colored diamonds, sapphires and other semi-precious stones, all in an 18-karat gold set, especially in pink.

Anello con motivo pelle di pitone in oro e bordi in rodio nero, topazi
As is easy to deduce from her name, Diane is of Greek origin. But she, even though she occasionally returns to her homeland, she graduated from Parsons School of Design and began her career in New York, where she resides when she is not staying in her home in London. Her roots emerge, however, in the choice of some icons, such as bracelets inspired by popular traditions. Alongside shapes that are reminiscent of myths or superstitions, however, volumes with aggressive edges and geometries also appear, such as in the earcuffs or ring of the Eclipse line. The rings inspired by the animal world may, on the other hand, recall a type of ancient warrior helmets. Who knows if that was Diane’s intent.
Anello in oro rosa, diamanti e tsavoriti con motivo serpente
Collana di perline con ciondolo-targhetta in oro rosa 14 carati e diamanti
Orecchini in oro rosa e diamanti bianchi
Orecchini in oro con perle di quarzo Aura e diamanti
Orecchini a cerchio arcobaleno in oro rosa e zaffiri multicolori
Bracciale Starbust in oro rosa 18 carati e diamanti
Anello in oro rosa e diamanti con motivo elefante
