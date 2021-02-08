Damiani shines in Korea











Damiani is strengthened in South Korea. In the wake of the double-digit growth recorded in 2020 in the Asian country, the Italian brand has decided to strengthen management in the region through the appointment of a new general manager: Eunice Kim, who already has experience in brands like Chanel and L’Oreal. Eunice Kim will be tasked with implementing Damiani’s development strategies in Korea. The company’s growth in Korea is also linked to investments in stores, with openings in Hyundai Main and Shinsegae Daegu, but also with a new space for luxury at Hyundai Pangyo. Last, but not least, the Italian brand has opened a new boutique on Lotte Main Avenue in Seoul: the most prestigious store in the Lotte chain and one of the best department stores in the country.



Damiani has a close relationship with Korea, witnessed during the triumphant night of the 2020 Oscars, when Parasite was the first non-English-speaking film to win the Academy’s most prestigious award for Best Picture. For this unique occasion, the leading actress, Cho Yeo-Jeong, wore Damiani creations of refined elegance and style: the Masterpiece necklace from the Mimosa collection, as well as two rings from the Mimosa and Notte di San Lorenzo lines.

















