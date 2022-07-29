









New previews on the next edition of Vicenzaoro September (9-13 September). Ieg, the company that organizes the most important fair dedicated to jewelry, lists some of the brands that have already joined and will be present. These are mostly confirmations: some of the brands habitué to Vicenzaoro have also already anticipated some of the novelties they will present at the fair. In the Icon pavilion, destined for the major brands, there will be Roberto Coin with the novelties of the Art Deco and Navarra line, presented in March. New pieces will also be added to the Princess Flower line. There will also be Fope, another Italian brand of international weight famous for its flexible gold links (patented): it will present the new unisex Luna line, Flex’it bracelets in yellow, white and pink gold and, for the first time, also stretchable necklaces, to be worn close to the skin, but comfortable.



The Damiani fashion house is part of the preview list, announcing unspecified news, Crivelli and Annamaria Cammilli with the latest news: Dune Color and Couture. The list of top bran present includes Nanis, Fabergé, the German Schreiner, the English brand Yoko London, the Indo-American Sutra Jewels, the Portuguese Luísa Rosas. The Design Room is also back, with trendy creators: Alessio Boschi, the Chilean José María Goñi, Mousson Atelier, Celine Roelens, Netali Nissim, Cedille Paris, Carmen Aoun.