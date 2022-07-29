









How many pieces will the largest pink diamond in the world be divided into? And, above all, who will be buying it? These are the questions that expert gemologists ask themselves when faced with the announcement of the extraction of the 170-carat maxi pink diamond, an absolute record. The gem was found in Angola by Lucapa Diamond Company Limited, the state-owned Endiama EP and Rosas & Petalas, partner in the management of the Lulo mine. This is why the stone was called The Lulo Rose. It will be auctioned and the starting price, not yet determined, will be very high.



According to the company, it is the largest pink diamond unearthed in 300 years. The last largest pink diamond known would be the 242-carat Great Table Diamond. But a long time has passed: it was described by the French jeweler and traveler Jean-Baptiste Tavernier in 1642. In any case, traces of that diamond have been lost. According to some, it would have been divided in two, one of which would be part of the crown jewels kept in Tehran. In any case, The Lulo Rose will be watched more carefully. Among other things, that mine seems miraculous: the pink gem is the 27th diamond of over 100 carats recovered on that site since January 2015, when the extraction activity began.













