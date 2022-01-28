









From the Venice Lagoon, or from Africa, Indonesia … in the name of nature. Annalisa Mirizzi and Mimmo Demattia are the two jewelry designers of Nalj, a small Apulian brand based in Polignano a Mare, a town that stands on a rocky spur and is a tourist destination. The two designers have chosen to use different types of wood to make their jewels. Earrings, bracelets, necklaces, rings are therefore composed of kauri, millennial New Zealand wood, or American walnut, Lebanese cedar, olive, oak, ebony, wenge, accando semiprecious and semiprecious stones, 925 silver and gold. But not only. Another idea of ​​Nalj, in fact, is to use the wood of the Venetian briccole,



The briccole of Venice are those oak poles planted in the middle of the water to facilitate the direction of the boats that ply the lagoon. The briccole last for decades, but periodically (after about five to ten years) they must be replaced. The jewels of the Nalj line, therefore, reuse this wood tempered by the wind of the Venetian lagoon to make their own jewels. Years ago, for example, with this wood Nalj presented a collection in combination with the luxury motorboat brand Riva.