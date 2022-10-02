









The raku jewels by Francesca Trubbianelli. Don’t you know what raku means? Well, read here ♦

Big and eye-catching, yet very light: these are the jewels by Francesca Trubbianelli, made with the raku ceramic technique. This is a centuries-old Japanese tradition used to make the bowls of the tea ceremony, which the Umbrian artist has adapted on her jewels working by subtraction on a heavy material like clay (if you want to know more about this technique click here) . All the pieces are made entirely by hand and are inspired by the depths of the earth, the fire that burns inside, melts everything and unites, and then water that cools and fixes. A bit like the ceramic process.



The consistency, the gravity, the darkness of the earth take on conical and round shapes, forged on the surface by irregular spheres, which take light with the enamel and are tied together by soft, bright and warm threads of fabric such as velvet and cashmere. To put on the heart. Born in Assisi (Umbria), where she lives and works, Francesca Trubbianelli graduated from the Perugia Academy of Fine Arts in 2005. She is then specialized in Raku ceramics and technique with a course taught by the American artist David Davinson. Today she organizes courses to teach this ancient technique.

















