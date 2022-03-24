









The new jewels by Mattioli.

According to legend, in jewelry the navette shape, also called marquise, is connected to the Marquise de Pompadour, official mistress of the French king Louis XV from 1745 to 1751. For the noblewoman, the man who went down in history as the King Sole asked that the diamonds be cut to model the mouth of the marquise. Since then that elongated shape, like two opposite brackets that match and end with two points, have been a cornerstone in the history of jewelry. And with good reason Mattioli has adopted that oblong shape for his Navettes collection, with new pieces presented in Vicenzaoro together with the Vertigo line (which we will discuss in another article).



The collection adopts 18-karat rose gold and is enriched by new models with natural mother-of-pearl along with edges of white diamonds, or with full pavé diamonds. However, the shape of the shuttles and of the shuttle rings is revisited with sinuous curves that further soften the geometry. The collection includes earrings, rings, rigid and soft bracelets, as well as sautoir necklaces handcrafted in the Maison’s Turin workshop.Not surprisingly, the company boasts one of the best Italian manufacturers in the sector. And, in addition to offering collections with its own brand, it also produces on behalf of prestigious jewelery houses. “In a few years we have reached about 400 employees,” says the entrepreneur, soul, mind and heart of the brand, Licia Mattioli. Which, perhaps, in her heart she does not regret too much the sliding door that she removed a couple of years ago from the presidency of Confindustria (the Italian association of major companies) to which she was a candidate and of which she would have been natural president. Life, on the other hand, due to a cynical and cheating destiny (avoiding personalizing the story), has taken a different turn. A bad luck for the Italian business system, a fortune for the Mattioli company created only a few years ago.The story is well known: Luciano Mattioli, Licia’s father, in 1995 took over the Antica Ditta Marchisio, a historic company founded in 1860, which worked for clients such as Bulgari, Cartier or Tiffany, just to name three. In 2013 the company was sold to the Swiss Richemont group. But from a spin-off of that same reality Mattioli was born. And it is for this reason that the Mattioli jewelry production still boasts the historic 1TO punch of 1860 on the yellow metal. Translated for non-experts: it remains the first company in Turin authorized to “sign” worked gold as a guarantee. With the pleasure of contradicting those who are amazed at the entrepreneurial skills of a woman (there are still some examples of the category), Licia Mattioli in less than ten years has therefore built a solid, innovative and dynamic brand.In a few years he has made famous collections of fine jewelry such as Fireworks or Reve_r, not to mention the rings inspired by the paintings of Arcimboldo: often the jewels of the Maison are an elaboration from the work of great painters. Alongside these lines, Mattioli has proposed a copious range of fine jewelry, with collections such as Siriana, Yin Yang or the very successful Puzzle, which continues to renew itself (you can find them all on gioiellis.com). And Navettes also promises a similar longevity.