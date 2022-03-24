news — March 24, 2022 at 4:00 am

Aid for Ukraine from Yana Nesper




Jewels for Ukraine. Or, rather, a jewelry designer has organized a subscription in favor of the populations affected by the war. The organizer is Yana Nesper, a designer who lives and works in Germany. And that she is particularly involved in what happened: she herself is proudly Ukrainian. She was born, in fact, in the city of Mykolayiw, which was under siege by the Russian army. For this Yana has promoted a chain of aid for the population.

Yana Nesper assieme al presidente dell'Ucraina, Volodymyr Zelenskiy
Yana Nesper, an entrepreneur and mother of two children, is also an excellent pianist. She is originally from Mykolayiw, Ukraine, a city on the Black Sea near Odessa. In 1994 the designer married Frank Nesper, managing director of Heinz Nesper, a jewelry company specializing in pearls in Pforzheim, Germany. And since 2010 Yana is also the jewelry designer: her collections are refined, elegant, sober. But in the face of the tragedy of the war, her profession now takes a back seat.
Bracciale Charmant in oro 18 carati e perle Akoya
Bracciale in oro e perla
Orecchini in oro giallo18 carati e perle
