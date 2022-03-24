









Jewels for Ukraine. Or, rather, a jewelry designer has organized a subscription in favor of the populations affected by the war. The organizer is Yana Nesper, a designer who lives and works in Germany. And that she is particularly involved in what happened: she herself is proudly Ukrainian. She was born, in fact, in the city of Mykolayiw, which was under siege by the Russian army. For this Yana has promoted a chain of aid for the population.



Yana Nesper, an entrepreneur and mother of two children, is also an excellent pianist. She is originally from Mykolayiw, Ukraine, a city on the Black Sea near Odessa. In 1994 the designer married Frank Nesper, managing director of Heinz Nesper, a jewelry company specializing in pearls in Pforzheim, Germany. And since 2010 Yana is also the jewelry designer: her collections are refined, elegant, sober. But in the face of the tragedy of the war, her profession now takes a back seat.















