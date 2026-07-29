The 18-karat gold-plated bronze collection by Giovanni Raspini is back, updated.

Nomad is back, a new version of Giovanni Raspini’s collection, which debuted in 2025. This time, the jewelry is once again crafted from 18-karat gold-plated bronze. The alloy is treated with the traditional lost-wax casting technique, using the hammer-like effect of striking the metal sheet. This process adds imperfections that make each piece unique.

Nomad comprises 43 creations, including necklaces, bracelets, bangles, rings, and earrings, grouped into three categories. The first is rigid jewelry, featuring creations crafted using the lost-wax casting technique. In-depth research into textures allows for beautiful bangles with a hammered effect, “burnt” edges, and an extraordinary shine. Earrings, rings, and an iconic necklace are also included.

The second world features necklaces and bracelets in various sizes of light and dazzling hammered round link chains, paired with chiseled disks and coins. It also includes a large, luminous hammered oval link, available in a necklace and bracelet. Finally, the third world combines freshwater pearls, natural stones such as lapis lazuli and turquoise-colored aulite, red bamboo coral spheres, and sprigs of “eco-friendly coral.” Numerous pendants are used, all lost-wax cast with chiseled elements and marine-inspired animalier decorations. The textured surfaces of the gold interact with the chromatic depth of the gems, creating harmonious compositions of great chromatic elegance.