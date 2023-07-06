Eden Presley the second life of Gwen Myers

He is self taught. He started working at an Italian restaurant, Trattoria Dell’Arte, in New York and went on to a job in marketing at The Fireman Hospitality Group. So how did Gwen Myers manage to become a jewelry designer with her brand, Eden Presley? The avenues of jewelry are endless but, in this case, they also received help from their husband: the first jewels produced by the designer, in fact, were gifts that she modified and allowed her to take her first steps into the world of precious jewels. And the name of the Maison? Simple: Eden Presley brings together that of her two daughters.

Gwen Myers’ business has been going on since 2010 and continues successfully. To characterize the jewels of the Maison are above all the colored gems, often used with unusual combinations and in large numbers. Tourmalines or emeralds, labradorite or moonstone plus, as always, diamonds, are gathered in clusters or in sequence on rings, bracelets, necklaces and earrings, mounted on 14-karat gold or silver. It is an elegant, colorful type of jewelry designed to be worn every day.