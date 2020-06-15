The new life of VTse











Sometimes divorces are good. At least it is so in the case of VTse, a company created in Pasadena (California) in 2014 from Victoria Banh Tse after separation from designer Christian Tse. Victoria also has bought the activities of production. Victoria Tse started great, with a staff of 40 craftsmen to create platinum jewelry, 18K yellow gold, white and pink, with precious and semi-precious stones, colored gems and diamonds.



The audience target is people what pay the pieces from 5,000 to over $ 25,000. Victoria Tse is not a novice: working in the jewelry world for over 20 years and knows tastes and opportunities. Born and raised in Southern California, Victoria Tse has been passionate to jewelry since girl. And with ex-husband founded and managed the Christian Tse Corporation brand, which has been good successful. Now, however, favor with the public will have them all for herself, and there are no doubts watching the jewelry presented at the recent Jck Las Vegas. Giulia Netrese













