Amazing Maccarini











The goldsmith tradition, with some unusual combination, of Maccarini Piero from Valenza ♦ ︎

It seems like a story of other times: Maccarini Piero, a goldsmith company in Valenza, is still a lab where jewelry is produced like many years ago. The small Maison was founded in 1966 by Piero Maccarini, a goldsmith born in Valenza in 1938, jewelery designer and skilled craftsman. He led the company until 2001, remaining as a consultant when he left to his son Massimo, who was also born in the small Piedmont city, but in 1969. He now heads the company.

The acknowledged feature of the company has the ability to combine differently three colors, the classic ones of the precious stones: red, green and blue. Since 1970, jewelery collections have been associated with sapphires, rubies and emeralds. In the early 1990s, the brand started designing white, yellow and pink gold creations, then using white, black and brown diamonds, including other semi-precious stones. But, curiously, Maccarini Piero also proposes jewelery with coral, usually a material reserved for jewelers in southern Italy. Red or white coral is matched with stones like diamonds or garnets, or with the opal, with a really unusual contrast. Lavinia Andorno















