Sophie Buhai, silver like gold









She is a designer who loves to work on different tables, from furniture to accessories, up to clothing: Sophie Buhai spent a decade as creative co-director of the women’s clothing brand Vena Cava. Then, she set up on her own and from her Los Angeles studio launched her jewelry collection, with a Maison that bears her name. She uses silver, often in industrial quantities, for jewelry that sometimes takes on a considerable size. And they raise the suspicion that they are also quite demanding to wear: but should be asked to the wearer.



Not always, mind you. There are also large rings, but with normal volumes, or earrings in thin white metal lines. The prices of the jewels are consistent with the proposed sizes. Of course, the signature of a design object, just as it happens for works of art, counts. In this case, it weighs. Margherita Donato















