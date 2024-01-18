The history of Maison Copin continues. The brand is part of the history of French jewelry: Copin is a brand born in 1870 from the union of a family of goldsmiths with one of jewelers. And in 1895, newly married Charles and Louise Tirbour took over the business of a distant relative, a goldsmith’s shop created in 1810. Their daughter Suzanne in turn married Roger Copin, a jeweler with workshops in the same building. The business continued for six generations with ups and downs. Until a stop and a restart in 2020 thanks to the intervention of the financial consultant Alexandre Benamu, now general director of the Maison.



The purchase of the brand also meant regaining possession of the company archives: 1,500 gouaches, a thousand molds, a hundred rings, prints and vintage photos. A good baggage to start again, with the experience of the creative director Sajina Dutertre. But, in addition to offering its new collections, significantly called 00 and 01, Copin also offers a tailor-made jewelery service. In the atelier on rue Saint-Honoré, in Paris, Copin offers the possibility of obtaining a personalized jewel, supporting the customer in the design and creation process. The price of a tailor-made creation starts from 2,500 euros. With two possibilities, adapt a ring from the Copin collection to the customer’s tastes, or use the stones of an old jewel for the new creation.



The jewels offered by Copin take inspiration from the tradition behind the brand, such as the 82 ring, a scalloped wedding ring, proposed in numerous variations. Or the retro-style Daisy ring. The jewels are of quality, but with the aim of keeping prices within a high limit, but not very high.

