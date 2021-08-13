









Paula Mendoza, Latin America and emeralds with a difference ♦

Paula Mendoza’s jewels are extravagant, full of light and decidedly sculptural. The Colombian designer, who in a few years has conquered the American market, also thanks to Beyoncé’s XO video, who sings while wearing her pieces, continues to experiment with new forms: after the myriad of bronze or 24 gold-plated brass spheres. carats and of course emeralds. With a particular choice: she also uses trapiche emeralds. They are emeralds named after a grinding wheel used in Colombia to work sugar cane.These stones have inclusions that resemble a spoked wheel with a hexagonal core.



The jewels, with a very geometric design with removable elements to change the shape of the object, are in fact structures designed to be hung, a bit like those of the American sculptor who was one of the first to invent a sort of abstract art in movement. On the other hand, Mendoza, after studying journalism in Bogota, decided to learn the goldsmith’s art from local artisans not only in her country but also in Peru and later to apply herself in drawing and sculpture in the United States. This happened in 2008, now they say there is a waiting list for some of her unique pieces.