









Wartski, the jeweler who sells vintage pieces and provided the wedding ring to William and Kate

Do you want a wedding ring like that bought by Prince William to marry Kate Middleton? The right address is No. 14 of Grafton Street, London. Here is the official jeweler of the British Royal, Wartski. In 2011 Wartski produced William’s wedding ring with Catherine Middleton: a simple yellow metal hoop, modeled with the use of a small Welsh gold bullion given to Prince by his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II. But already in 2005 Wartski had made wedding rings for Prince Charles and Camilla, current consort of the successor to the throne.



Wartski, however, is a particular jeweler: apart from wedding rings, he does not offer his own jewelery, but sells antique or vintage pieces of great value. It has a long and adventurous history. The jewelery company was founded in 1865 in Wales by a Russian refugee, Morris Wartski, escaped pogrom. After the Russian Revolution, Wartski specializes in jewelery created by Carl Fabergé, Russian-born goldsmith-artist, famous for the elaborate eggs created for the czars and then, more generally, in the jewelry trade of the era. Not only vintage but above all jewels of great designers, or of great Maison. In 1911, the jewelery store, led by the founder’s sons, moved to London after some shift, settled in the modern headquarters in the Mayfair district. Wartski is one of the most exclusive British jewelers. It participates in antiques fairs such as Tefaf and is now owned by Nicholas Snowman, Kenneth’s son and Morris Wartski’s grandson. Geoffrey Munn, on the other hand, is the current Ceo and is a well-known face of the BBC, as well as author of numerous books on jewels and Wartski’s story.













