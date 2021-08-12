









Percossi Papi jewelry, also were choose to Trendvision 2018, a jewelry style selection ♦

In the seventeenth century of Bernini, the stage were squares and churches. Now the stage is that of cinema. Especially if you are in Rome, the capital of the italian cinema. Diego Percossi Papi, with his workshop near the Pantheon, in the heart of Baroque Rome, went up in 1968 on the stage of the jewelry and, at the same time of films.



He was working, in fact, even with the film industry for the jewelry to movies. He report himself his most prestigious collaborations: films like Rossini! Rossini (directed by Mario Monicelli, starring Philippe Noiret and Jacqueline Bisset), The Elective Affinities (directed by Paolo and Vittorio Taviani, starring Isabelle Huppert), Francesca and Nunziata (directed by Lina Wertmüller, starring Sophie Loren), Alatriste (directed by Agustín Díaz Yanes, starring Viggo Mortensen), Luisa Sanfelice (directed by Paolo and Vittorio Taviani, starring Laetitia Casta), Elizabeth: the Golden Age (directed by Shekhar Kapur starring Cate Blanchett), who won the prize Oscarper costumes. But you don’t think that his main job is to work in film. His activity is make jewellery: they are processed, as baroque shape, and it seem to be born to be under the stucco of Roman palaces, with elaborate friezes, delicate scrollwork, drops and grotesque. A journey back in time than is so perfect today.