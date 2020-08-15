The strangest rings in the world











Ok, you have the diamond ring. But if you have a lot of imagination you might want something more. And, if you really want to exaggerate, here are eight really crazy ♦ rings

The ring with the DNA of those you love

Thanks to the campaign on Kickstarter, a site that raises funds to launch start-ups, a company called Turbobeads proposes to create rings that contain the DNA of a loved one. In short, like wearing a piece of him or her on your finger. It works like this: A small sample of skin or another biological element is taken. This sample is then inserted into a very small capsule inside the metal band of the ring and surmounted by a diamond. If you don’t like the ring, there is also a version in the shape of a gold pendant. Actually, the project has not yet reached the necessary amount of funds. But who knows, if you want to join, the address is this: https://bit.ly/33H6f4q



Judgment ring

Some time ago, in Canada, Lucas Unger had an original idea. He knelt before his fiancée, Carlee Liefkes, and asked her to marry him. Then, he pulled out the classic case for the classic engagement ring. Or, rather, not so classic, given that it was a silver ring in which his wisdom tooth was set. “Prove the strange couple that we are,” he said. However, she took it well. It’s true love.



Sound of love

When he or she is not there it would be nice to hear the sound of his voice. Well, now you can wear the voice print of your loved one on your finger: here is the ring that represents the sound wave of your partner’s voice. The Japanese artist Sakurako Shimizu makes it. The sound wave represents the “I love you” sound. But now there are also rings that represent “wow” or a yawn, in the case of long-term marriages.

Pikachu for ever

Is your partner a fan of Pokemon cartoons? Here is the right engagement ring: it costs from a thousand to 2,500 dollars and is here. It is made of enamel and diamonds. The style of the jewel is obviously inspired by the popular Japanese cartoon series. If a diamond is forever, Pikachu is too.



Data on your finger

Ray Arifianto, who works on Microsoft’s Xbox Platform team, was getting married. He thought of having a geek wedding ring made: it is gold, but it has the shape of a USB stick. But just the shape, it really isn’t a working drive. On top of it, Ray had an inscription: “For a lifetime of memories.” Tech-romantic.



Carrots and carats

The pun is funny, but who knows how the woman who received this ring for 30 years of marriage took it. Of course, he had promised her an 18-karat gold ring. But had he said carats or carrots? If in doubt, here is a gold ring with carrots on it.



Don’t forget

For the forgetful this is the perfect ring. It contains a small chip inside with which you can program a date that must not be forgotten. When it arrives at the previous 24 hours, the ring heats up and the heat serves to remember (hopefully) the fateful date. You still have one day to prepare.















