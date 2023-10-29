Sotheby’s successfully closed the sale of Fine Jewels & Watches in Milan, exceeding the high pre-auction estimate (2.3-3.6 million) and reaching 4 million, the second highest total for a sale of this type at Sotheby’s Italy. More than two-thirds of the lots sold at prices above the highest estimates, with bidders from 36 countries across Europe, Asia, the United States, South America and the Middle East, in particular from Italy, the United States, Hong Kong, the United Kingdom, China and France. The top lot was a 9.38-carat diamond ring by Sabbadini from 1970, which sold for 190,500 euros (high estimate of 80,000).
The auction house is now preparing for the sale of Magnificent Jewels in Geneva (8 November), preceded by the Noble Jewels on 6-7 November The piece with the highest estimate is a fancy deep yellow diamond ring, called The Love Stone, prong set weighing 103.62 carats. The estimate comes to 6.6 million Swiss francs. An emerald and diamond necklace with an asymmetrical design, composed of two rows of alternating brilliant-cut diamonds, emeralds and step-cut diamonds, with terminals in trilliant-cut diamonds measuring approximately 440 millimeters in length, sees a maximum estimate of 2.54 million francs Swiss. Another necklace by Adler, with Paraíba tourmaline and diamonds, called La Laguna Blu, is also very popular.
The Magnificent Jewels at Sotheby’s in Geneva
