Whoever reads this article wears, or has in their drawer, at least one piece of gold jewellery. But, probably, he doesn’t know it fully. He does not know, for example, that the atoms that make up the gold of his jewel are composed of 79 electrons. It seems like a superfluous detail, but it isn’t: gold is gold precisely because it has that certain number of elementary particles. And it is also the reason that led Gioia Lelli, a designer from Forlì, to call her jewelry brand Settantanove Studio. The word Studio, however, indicates the search for an essential and contemporary design. The designer’s choice, however, does not derive from a scientific background: before dedicating herself to jewellery, Gioia graduated in pedagogy and worked in the school sector.



The jewels of Settantanove Studio, therefore, can only be in 18 karat gold, with a design that is defined as composed of simple and essential lines. The jewels are designed by Gioia and are taken care of down to the smallest detail, from the design phase to their creation, with entirely handmade workmanship and meticulous attention to detail. Attention is also paid to the choice of materials: Settantanove Studio prefers the use of ethical gold deriving from mines that respect specific environmental and social standards. The precious and semi-precious stones are supplied by certified companies. Finally, the brand uses packaging made with recyclable materials.