Orecchini, vetrina — July 26, 2020 at 4:30 am

The magic of Arunashi




Arunashi, the tradition of India, western design and colors of California (and a trunk show on Moda Operandi) ♦

He is an Indian of America. But true Indian, born in Jaipur in a family of jewelers for eight generations, though now working in California. Arunashi designs jewelery for modern maharaja, very little classics. He is, in fact, an Indian who does not follow too much of the traditions: his Maison at Berverly Hills, for example, is named Arunashi. The name comes from the synthesis between his name, Arun Bohra, and that of his wife, Ashita Shah.

Anello a forma di grappolo d'uva in titanio con prenite, tsavorite, diamanti
Anello a forma di grappolo d’uva in titanio con prenite, tsavorite, diamanti

Being grown up in a family that works in precious stones at least since 1841 (the first officially registered date) was of course an advantage: when he was a child he began playing with gems. The first diamonds sold them when he was ten, he tells now. Then, he moved to Tokyo, always in the business of trading gemstones. After ten years in Japan, he moved to America with his wife, first in New York and then in Los Angeles. The curious aspect is that, among all these trips, part of the processing of its jewels also takes place between Italy and Switzerland.
But the most interesting aspect is the personal style of the Indo-American jeweler. She loves the unmatched earrings, upside-down stones, unusual materials such as titanium, carbon fiber, and Corian. Besides, of course, colored stones with a strong personality and are used with equally strong creativity. Rudy Serra

Anello in titanio con rubini
Anello in titanio con rubini
Anello con smeraldo, opale e tormalina verde
Anello con smeraldo, opale e tormalina verde
Anello Orchidea Selvaggia con acquamarina e oro nero 18 carati
Anello Orchidea Selvaggia con acquamarina e oro nero 18 carati
Collana in oro nero 18 carati con smeraldi e opale
Collana in oro nero 18 carati con smeraldi e opale
Orecchini in oro nero con diamanti grezzi e tormalina Paraiba
Orecchini in oro nero con diamanti grezzi e tormalina Paraiba
Orecchini in titanio con giada imperiale e diamanti
Orecchini in titanio con giada imperiale e diamanti

Spilla con perla conch del Mari del Sud, diamanti e zaffiri
Spilla con perla conch del Mari del Sud, diamanti e zaffiri







Tags

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *