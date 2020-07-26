The magic of Arunashi











Arunashi, the tradition of India, western design and colors of California (and a trunk show on Moda Operandi) ♦

He is an Indian of America. But true Indian, born in Jaipur in a family of jewelers for eight generations, though now working in California. Arunashi designs jewelery for modern maharaja, very little classics. He is, in fact, an Indian who does not follow too much of the traditions: his Maison at Berverly Hills, for example, is named Arunashi. The name comes from the synthesis between his name, Arun Bohra, and that of his wife, Ashita Shah.



Being grown up in a family that works in precious stones at least since 1841 (the first officially registered date) was of course an advantage: when he was a child he began playing with gems. The first diamonds sold them when he was ten, he tells now. Then, he moved to Tokyo, always in the business of trading gemstones. After ten years in Japan, he moved to America with his wife, first in New York and then in Los Angeles. The curious aspect is that, among all these trips, part of the processing of its jewels also takes place between Italy and Switzerland.

But the most interesting aspect is the personal style of the Indo-American jeweler. She loves the unmatched earrings, upside-down stones, unusual materials such as titanium, carbon fiber, and Corian. Besides, of course, colored stones with a strong personality and are used with equally strong creativity. Rudy Serra















