Santagostino, the art of nature











Flowers and fruit in large, rich, colorful compositions: they are transformed into jewels with the collections of Santagostino ♦

You imagine a cup of strawberries, with colored butterflies, flowers and a some ladybugs: the Strawberry Frost collection by Santagostino seems made for those who love nature. No doubt the style is unique. They are flashy jewelry, bright, colorful. In fact, the design uniqueness is what prompted Leonardo and Angela Santagostino to establish the brand in 1969 in Valenza. Since then there are new collections, stones, but not the idea of ​​creating jewelry that look a bit ‘of those natures Flemish paintings death, where the composition of different elements, such as flowers and fruits, is the subject that allows to express a painter’s virtuosity.



In this case, the capacity and the monkish patience of the artisan jeweler to realize necklaces that are visible as a moonlight in the night. Rather than individual items of jewelery could be objects of an exhibition in an art gallery. Not by chance are unique objects, bouquet composed of precious and semi precious stones that can hardly be replicated. Not only because the materials set in this jewels can’t be unlimited, but also because the complexity of the composition inevitably become a more creativity of the artisan. Now is the designer Ilenia Corti who continues the family tradition, with his brother Emmanuel, who handles the commercial activity. By the way. Santagostino Fine Art Jewellery acquired traceability code TFashion, for a more ethical and transparent Italian fashion industry. This is also a special touch. Alessia Mongrando















