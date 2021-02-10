The jewels of the year of the buffalo

news — February 10, 2021 at 5:00 am

For those who believe in it, astrology is a point of reference. For those who don’t believe it, it’s a game. And for jewelers it is a source of inspiration. Fortunately for them, that is, designers, there is not only the Western zodiac, but also the Chinese one. The jewels that accompany the zodiac signs, therefore, are double. This year, however, the enterprise is more difficult, because according to the Chinese horoscope it is the year of the buffalo (starting February 12, 2021), an animal not too represented in jewelry. However, there is no lack of examples, even if it is difficult to distinguish a jewel inspired by the bull from one that refers to a buffalo.

Anello della linea Urban Animal by Mattioli
It should be added that for those who believe in the horoscope it is extremely important to follow the indications related to the Chinese moon-sun calendar, which has its roots in the centuries: an astrology linked to Confucian philosophy and the concepts of yin and yang, of the five elements, of the ten celestial trunks and 12 terrestrial branches. Not exactly a scientific concept, but the ranks of those who think that the men of the past were wiser and more knowledgeable is vast. In any case, why bother? A bovine pendant can be fun, even if it doesn’t necessarily bring luck. After all, for the Chinese zodiac the buffalo is a sign of prosperity through fortitude and hard work. A concept that can be considered with admiration even by those who do not believe in astrology.
Anello in oro rosa con diamanti champagne di Aaron Curry
Anello in oro bianco satinato, onice e zaffiri orange di Roberto Coin
Ciondolo in oro di David Webb
Anello bufalo di Lauren Khoo in oro rosa 18 carati
