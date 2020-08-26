The jewelry transformers

vetrina — August 26, 2020 at 5:00 am

The jewels that can be transformed: from necklaces to bracelets, or … ♦

Long live the quick-change jewels. The queens and princesses of the European courts have known this for a long time: if tiaras and bracelets are so precious and expensive, at least they are versatile. And, in fact, in royal collections, tiaras become chokers when needed, diamonds are replaced with colored precious stones for less formal occasions, earrings lengthen in the evening and shorten by day. The artistic director of Van Cleef & Arpels, René Pouissant, also tried his hand at this work at the suggestion of the Duchess of Windsor, creating the famous Zip necklace in 1951.

Collana Zip di Van Cleef & Arpels
A sort of zip that opens in the shape of a V and goes around the neck. Closed, however, the necklace is placed on the wrist and becomes a bracelet. On the sides, instead of the gold fabric worked in herringbone and hearts cut out with a diamond in the center and a long precious tassel hangs from the cursor. So, quick-change jewels are certainly not new, but fortunately there is something new in their contemporary version: they are not only relegated to high jewelery or models with a traditional aesthetic. The Italian Nanis, for example, has even called Trasformista a line of jewels that can change their appearance and use.
Trasformista, collana convertibile in oro 18kt e diamanti. Incisa manualmente utilizzando un bulino
Among the jewelers there are those who are inspired by the game of Meccano, like the Cypriot designer Myriam Soseilos, those who hide one ring inside the other as if they were matryoshkas, like the Dutch Bibi van der Velden. And who, like Kiki McDonough, a brand much loved by the Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, creates an entire collection of earrings with interchangeable parts of colorful semi-precious stones. Or there are those who, like Michela Bruni Reichlin, combine jade, white diamonds, gold and rubies to go out of their way. Matilde de Bounvilles
Croce scomponibile Belle Epoque
Collana scomponibile di Alessio Boschi
Collezione Embrace. Anello componibile in tre pezzi (la parte centrale può essere indossata da sola) in oro bianco e diamanti. Prezzo: 62000 euro
Collana Zip Antique Orient, trasformabile in bracciale. Oro rosa, corallo, perle bianche di coltura, diamanti
Myriam Sos collezione Transformers In/Out bracciale quadrato in oro bianco e palladio con diamanti bianchi e neri. Il bracciale può essere trasformati in orecchini
Collier trasformabile Aria Passionata, lacca rosa e oro, 3 granati Rhodolite ovali di 16.28 carati, 14,25 carati e 10.96 carati, 3 rubini cabochon 6,25 carati, 4,89 carati e 3 15 carati, granato baguette rodolite, ovale e rotonda, rubini baguette, sfere di rubino, onice e diamanti
Kiki McDonough, collezione Detachable earrings in oro, brillanti e pietre dure tra cui peridoto e ametiste
La clip Yaguruma può essere diviso in diversi componenti, che possono poi essere trasformata in 12 diversi gioielli
Orecchini Kashmir, trasformabili in ciondo. Oro, agata rossa e diamanti
Tiara Carlotta, con diamante a goccia. pendente. Si può trasformare in collier
Bibi van der Velden, collezione Jewel within a Jewel, anello in oro e diamanti che nasconde un altro anello in solo oro
Michela Bruni Reichlin, gli elementi componibili degli orecchini Dubai Butterfly
Yoko London, collana formata da due bracciali in oro brunito, perle South Sea e diamanti
Bracciale con orecchini staccabili Art Deco in oro e platino e 9,5 carati di diamanti. Su www.1stdibs.com
Gli orecchini staccabili in platino e 9,5 carati di diamanti
Van Cleef & Arpels, collana Forêt merveilleuse in oro bianco con diamanti, zaffiri cabochon, perline e perle di smeraldo che circondano una spilla pendente con zaffiro ottagonale.
Spilla Forêt merveilleuse in oro bianco con zaffiro ottagonale 24.7 carati e diamanti bianchi
Tiffany Blue Book, diadema in platino con diamanti bianchi e bracciale staccabile in oro con nove diamanti Fancy Intense Yellow taglio cushion
