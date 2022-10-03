









From shells to titanium. The distance between the two materials is long, like the one that separates Italy from Brazil. There, on the beaches of Santa Catarina, a state located in the south of the great South American country, the young Giselle Effting made bracelets with shells collected from the sea. At the age of 15, however, she walked the red carpet as a model and she says she lived in nine different countries and for a long time in Hong Kong. The fashion environment, creativity and jewels have merged into a single form of life, which has resulted in the graduation at the Gemological Institute of America. An experience that allowed Giselle to work as a high-end jewelry designer in Hong Kong. Then, she moved to Florence, where she earned her diploma in Fine Arts at the Alchimia School of Contemporary Jewelery.



And here we are today, with her brand, Giselle Effting, which has all the characteristics to stand out from other products. First of all, the designer has chosen to use titanium, for its lightness and uniqueness, as well as for being a hypoallergenic metal. But what is immediately evident is the originality of the jewels, which become accessories for the body and, in the choice of a style linked to the most glamorous trends. The jewels often have an unconventional, surprising shape and, explains the designer, also serve to emphasize unexplored curves of the body.











