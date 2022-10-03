Gioielli, Jewelry, Joaillerie, Joyas, Jewelen

Orecchino in titanio, indossato. Photo: Lucy Plato Clark

Curves and titanium for Giselle Effting

in vetrina




From shells to titanium. The distance between the two materials is long, like the one that separates Italy from Brazil. There, on the beaches of Santa Catarina, a state located in the south of the great South American country, the young Giselle Effting made bracelets with shells collected from the sea. At the age of 15, however, she walked the red carpet as a model and she says she lived in nine different countries and for a long time in Hong Kong. The fashion environment, creativity and jewels have merged into a single form of life, which has resulted in the graduation at the Gemological Institute of America. An experience that allowed Giselle to work as a high-end jewelry designer in Hong Kong. Then, she moved to Florence, where she earned her diploma in Fine Arts at the Alchimia School of Contemporary Jewelery.

Anello in titanio con diamante
Anello in titanio con diamante

And here we are today, with her brand, Giselle Effting, which has all the characteristics to stand out from other products. First of all, the designer has chosen to use titanium, for its lightness and uniqueness, as well as for being a hypoallergenic metal. But what is immediately evident is the originality of the jewels, which become accessories for the body and, in the choice of a style linked to the most glamorous trends. The jewels often have an unconventional, surprising shape and, explains the designer, also serve to emphasize unexplored curves of the body.

Girocollo in titanio
Girocollo in titanio
Orecchino in titanio, indossato
Orecchino in titanio, indossato. Photo: Simon Contreras
Gioiello in titanio per capelli
Gioiello in titanio per capelli. Photo: Simon Contreras
Orecchini in titanio
Orecchini in titanio
Anelli e bracciale in titanio
Anelli e bracciale in titanio indossati
Collana in titanio indossata
Collana in titanio indossata

 

Gioielli di Giselle Effting indossati. Photo: Lucy Plato Clark
Gioielli di Giselle Effting indossati. Photo: Lucy Plato Clark
Orecchino in titanio, indossato. Photo: Lucy Plato Clark
Orecchino in titanio, indossato. Photo: Lucy Plato Clark
Giselle Effting. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Giselle Effting. Copyright: gioiellis.com






Tags:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

*

Latest from vetrina

Bracciale con diamanti per 24 carati e smeraldi per 47 carati. Copyright: gioiellis.com

Rcm surprise

The high jewelry by Rcm, one of the best companies in Valenza
Go to Top