The hi-tech gold of Nuovi Gioielli











In 1985, in Mussolente, a small town in the province of Vicenza, Ivano Torresan and Giovanni Berton founded Nuovi Gioielli. It is a goldsmith company that produces high quality jewelry also for third parties. And that aims to use technology to get the best out of it. Of course, the image of the craftsman who creates an elaborate jewel on his own remains fascinating. But if a month of work is needed to obtain a jewel, that piece will also be unique in cost. Nuovi Gioielli has sought an intermediate way: to maintain quality by adopting new production systems.



Gold, colored stones and diamonds are used with the same imagination as a DIY jeweler, but made with innovative tools. An example? Laser Metal Fusion, that is metal 3D printing, which according to Nuovi Gioielli has the greatest potential for development and growth. The device is based on a high intensity laser, which selectively melts the metal powders according to a path defined by the Cad design and creates three-dimensional metal objects, from steel to bronze, or gold and platinum. Technology like this joins other more traditional ones or always with advanced systems, such as numerical control machines, which allow you to produce perfect jewels, without errors during the realization phase.















