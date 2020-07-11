How to wear the stud earrings











Stud earrings: they are back in fashion. Here is how and when to wear the ear studs ♦ ︎

Stud earrings, mon amour. Years pass and the little jewels to be fixed to the lobes never go out of fashion. Indeed, there are those who remember how the icon Jackie Kennedy, although more than 50 years have passed since she was in the White House, is still a teacher of trends. And Jackie often wore button earrings: light, low-profile, discreet. According to the Wall Street Journal, there is a great return of button earrings. Although perhaps the authoritative American newspaper exaggerates when it defines the return of the round earring “the most unexpected new trend in jewelry”.

Who knows if it’s really unexpected. In any case, it is good to know some things about button earrings.



Watch your hair. Of course, the stud earrings are elegant and discreet. But it is useless to wear them if your hair covers them completely. If you have very thick and long hair it is perhaps best to choose larger earrings.



When to wear them. The answer is short: always. The stud earrings are perfect for important occasions, for ceremonies, for the evening, combined with the best clothes.



Careful with nickel. The stud earrings have a larger metal surface in contact with the ears than the ring ones. If you suffer from nickel allergies, make sure that the metal of the earrings does not contain this metal.



The shape of the face. While dangling or circle earrings are better suited to certain particular types of face, button earrings have the advantage of being able to be worn almost by anyone. But it is better to consider the effect of the earrings only if you have particularly large ears and pavilions that are not parallel to the head. In short, who has protruding ears.

Which earrings to choose. The gold ear studs are the classics, perfect for wearing on work occasions. Those with the pearl are more suitable for official occasions, ceremonies, anniversaries. But there are button earrings also with colored stones, suitable for evenings and cocktails, and with the gold of different colors. Finally, there are those who choose to wear them unpaired, different from one ear to another. It’s a fun idea that adapts to a young look and an unconventional atmosphere.































