A summer capsule collection from the brand that uses the shapes of flowers and acanthus leaves.

A new chapter in the fairytale dimension of 12PM, a brand founded by designer Michela Trento and inspired by the story of Amina and Karbo, lovers separated by a curse, forced to wander through different times and dimensions but destined to be reunited for just 12 hours, at precisely 12:00. Hence the name 12PM. From their unfortunate story, a new capsule collection is born that transforms nature into the symbolic place of their encounter: a summer garden, among acanthus leaves and rosebuds. This romantic atmosphere is interpreted through the botanical universe.

Leaves are transformed into necklaces, ear cuffs, and bracelets with sculptural shapes, while flowers emerge between organic surfaces and chiseled details of gilded bronze or palladium-finished jewelry. The shape of the jewels also recalls classical tradition: the shapes of acanthus leaves were made famous in antiquity for having inspired the Corinthian capital.