The high-end jewelry brand produces high-end pieces in Valenza.

High-end jewelry produced in Valenza, the heart of Italy’s quality goldsmithing district, is that of Milleotto, a company that has been operating in the jewelry sector for over 25 years. The brand is managed by Giovanni Bibbiani, assisted by the young brand manager Benedetta Bibbiani. Milleotto’s philosophy is to consolidate over time an expertise that combines tradition, quality, and innovation. Fun fact: the company explains that the choice of name stems from a series of coincidences over the years of business, and 1008 turned out to be a lucky number.

According to the company’s description, Milleotto stands out for its contemporary Italian design, developed with a focus on elegance and wearability. All creations are crafted using exclusively 18-karat gold, natural diamonds, and a carefully selected selection of colored gemstones. The collections include rings, earrings, bracelets, and necklaces, as well as custom designs made to order. Creative direction is in-house and oversees the development of each collection, interpreting contemporary trends without losing sight of the brand’s identity and values. Like other companies in the Valenza district, Milleotto works on behalf of third parties, but also produces its own line of high-end jewelry.