Milleotto, anello con smeraldo di 17 carati e diamanti. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Milleotto, anello con smeraldo di 17 carati e diamanti. Copyright: gioiellis.com

Milleotto Luxury Jewelry

The high-end jewelry brand produces high-end pieces in Valenza.

High-end jewelry produced in Valenza, the heart of Italy’s quality goldsmithing district, is that of Milleotto, a company that has been operating in the jewelry sector for over 25 years. The brand is managed by Giovanni Bibbiani, assisted by the young brand manager Benedetta Bibbiani. Milleotto’s philosophy is to consolidate over time an expertise that combines tradition, quality, and innovation. Fun fact: the company explains that the choice of name stems from a series of coincidences over the years of business, and 1008 turned out to be a lucky number.

Anello con rubino, zaffiri gialli briolette, diamanti baguette ai lati. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Ring with ruby, briolette yellow sapphires, and baguette diamonds. Copyright: gioiellis.com

According to the company’s description, Milleotto stands out for its contemporary Italian design, developed with a focus on elegance and wearability. All creations are crafted using exclusively 18-karat gold, natural diamonds, and a carefully selected selection of colored gemstones. The collections include rings, earrings, bracelets, and necklaces, as well as custom designs made to order. Creative direction is in-house and oversees the development of each collection, interpreting contemporary trends without losing sight of the brand’s identity and values. Like other companies in the Valenza district, Milleotto works on behalf of third parties, but also produces its own line of high-end jewelry.

Anello con zaffiro di 36 carati e diamanti. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Ring with 36-carat sapphire and diamonds. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Anello con smeraldi e diamanti. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Ring with emeralds and diamonds. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Anello Coral, con 16 rubini non scaldati e 10 carati di diamanti. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Coral ring with 16 unheated rubies and 10 carats of diamonds. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Anello a forma di koala con zaffiri e diamanti. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Koala-shaped ring with sapphires and diamonds. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Anello a forma di scimmietta con zaffiri verdi e diamanti. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Monkey-shaped ring with green sapphires and diamonds. Copyright: gioiellis.com

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