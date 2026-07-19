Anello Vortex con opale messicano e oro champagne. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Anello Vortex con opale messicano e oro champagne. Copyright: gioiellis.com

Lucas Hage’s Rock-inspired Jewelry

The young Geneva-based designer offers unconventional creations.

Lucas Hage graduated from Head in 2021. Head is the Geneva University of Art and Design: a European art and design school founded in 2006 and part of the University of Applied Sciences and Arts of Western Switzerland network, which has trained several jewelry designers. Just four years after graduating, Hage was one of the youngest designers at GemGenève.

Anello con ametista. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Amethyst ring. Copyright: gioiellis.com

Specializing in custom creations, Lucas Hage is known for his rock-inspired approach to jewelry: he often challenges traditional codes by incorporating broken stones or drawing inspiration from elements that are both ordinary and poetic. His work ranges from men’s jewelry to engagement rings, and each piece reflects his unique style, inspired by Dark Fantasy. Silver and gold, crafted in a style sometimes reminiscent of Gothic, are complemented by gems such as fire opal or amethyst.
Anelli in argento. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Silver rings. Copyright: gioiellis.com

Spilla scomponibile in argento rodiato e oro rosso, diamanti, spinello. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Detachable brooch in rhodium-plated silver and rose gold, diamonds, and spinel. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Lucas Hage
Lucas Hage

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