Antonella Sicoli, the future is the past

The charm of ancient jewels comes to life with the artisan expertise of the Florentine Antonella Sicoli. Here are his new old jewels

Antonella Sicoli is a blend of Italian goldsmith craft virtuosity. For two reasons: first, it creates truly original unique pieces. Second, it procures materials that only exist in Italy. For example, ancient bronze Roman coins, embedded in her jewelry from ancient forms. Wow. Moreover, he lives and works in Florence, in center of Italy. Where and how she obtains fragments of Roman bronzes and perhaps Etruscan, ancient coins, ivories and jades is part of the mystery that accompanies the creative process.

The fact is that his creations are also finished at the Museo degli Argenti in Palazzo Pitti in Florence, and the Contemporary Art Collection of the Regional Council of Tuscany. They are also found on carefully selected online shops where they sell at a price that fluctuates between 2,000 and 3,000 Euros, or directly to his lab (and by appointment). “Every piece I produce has its own history, its own way to become a jewel, one of his stories for as what it is composed is in my hands. The search for materials, travel, reading, passion for life, make every jewel something unique, loved by me and every woman who proudly wore it, “writes Antonella Sicoli of herself.