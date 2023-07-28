Bracciale in oro con monete antiche, bronzo, diamanti, smeraldo, rubino
Bracciale in oro con monete antiche, bronzo, diamanti, smeraldo, rubino

Antonella Sicoli, the future is the past

The charm of ancient jewels comes to life with the artisan expertise of the Florentine Antonella Sicoli. Here are his new old jewels ♦

Antonella Sicoli is a blend of Italian goldsmith craft virtuosity. For two reasons: first, it creates truly original unique pieces. Second, it procures materials that only exist in Italy. For example, ancient bronze Roman coins, embedded in her jewelry from ancient forms. Wow. Moreover, he lives and works in Florence, in center of Italy. Where and how she obtains fragments of Roman bronzes and perhaps Etruscan, ancient coins, ivories and jades is part of the mystery that accompanies the creative process.

Anello da mignolo in oro 18 kt, piccolo bottone in giada, diamante taglio antico
Pinky ring in 18 kt gold, small jade button, old cut diamond

The fact is that his creations are also finished at the Museo degli Argenti in Palazzo Pitti in Florence, and the Contemporary Art Collection of the Regional Council of Tuscany. They are also found on carefully selected online shops where they sell at a price that fluctuates between 2,000 and 3,000 Euros, or directly to his lab (and by appointment). “Every piece I produce has its own history, its own way to become a jewel, one of his stories for as what it is composed is in my hands. The search for materials, travel, reading, passion for life, make every jewel something unique, loved by me and every woman who proudly wore it, “writes Antonella Sicoli of herself.

Anello in oro 18kt, rubino naturale, moneta cinese in bronzo epoca Stati combattenti, Ciotola in terracotta civiltà Valle dell’Indo, fromboli in piombo poca romana
18kt gold ring, natural ruby, Chinese bronze coin from the Warring States era, Indus Valley civilization terracotta bowl, Roman lead slings
Orecchini in oro con ambra del Baltico e piccole monete di epoca romana in bronzo
Gold earrings with Baltic amber and small bronze Roman coins
Orecchini in oro, argento brunito e peridoto
Earrings in gold, burnished silver and peridot
Pendente in giada bianca, oro, argento ossidato, rubini, acciaio
Pendant in white jade, gold, oxidized silver, rubies, steel
Pendente in oro con antica moneta cinese in bronzo del II secolo AC
Gold pendant with an ancient Chinese bronze coin from the 2nd century BC
  1. Questi gioielli sono in vendita anche a Bologna da ” Deoro” via Marchesana 12/c
    A Milano “Vallentini e Maccacaro Galleria” corso Magenta 52
    A Verona “Etnie Galleria” corso Santa Anastasia 25

