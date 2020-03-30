The game of Malakine











The jewels of Malakine, aka Catherine Malvaux, Belgian designer with the Russian soul ♦ ︎

The Malakine website reports a sentence by Michele della Valle, a great Italian designer-artist based in Geneva: «It started as a game and must remain like a game». But the game of Catherine Malvaux is absolutely serious: on the other hand, everyone knows that you do not mess around when you have fun doing something. And this something are jewels, created to measure or in short and refined collections.



Catherine Malvaux is a Belgian designer of Russian origin. From these origins has cultivated the passion and the desire to go further. Where? On the invisible frontier that accompanies those who work in the jewelry: design original pieces, exclusive, but at the same time that adapt to the personality of the wearer. In the story of Malakine, which is a crasis between the name of her grandmother and that of her husband, there are studies of anthropology and philology, but also of drawing and painting (her favorites are Degas and Boldini) at the Accademia des Beaux-Arts before a consulting job in the business world. But the turning point came in front of a retrospective of Fabergé’s work organized in Paris, which prompted her to study gemology (she reveals she has a special fondness for the cabochon cut) and the spend time with the artisans of Antwerp, where since 2007 she makes her jewels. Giulia Netrese



















