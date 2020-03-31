The thimble bracelet is inspired by the Orient











The sewing thimble, in silver, as a lucky charm. It is the idea of ​​Keep Out, which proposes the new collection of Kimono bracelets, which is inspired by Japanese cotton fabrics: ten models in soft pastel colors that combine the tradition of the clothes of the women of the Rising Sun with the universal one of sewing. The classic silver thimble is added to the colored cotton bracelets, with the function of a pendant (but perhaps it can also be used for sewing).



Always Keep Out presents six new alternatives of the Glazy line: three Candy and three Sweet models. The former have a glossy lacquer base where a glittered star stands out, the latter are completely covered with a glitter lacquer. Also for these versions the thimbles are available in two sizes, Ninin and Basic. Price of the Kimono bracelet: 39 euros. Price of the Glazy bracelets: starting from 29 euros. Keep Out was born in 2014 in Casale Monferrato (Alessandria) on the initiative of Stefania Gagliardone, professional dealer in the precious stones sector and founder of Hang Loose.















