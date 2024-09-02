Technology, versatility and comfort are the basis of the jewelry produced by the company Spring Jewelry of Valenza which, after decades of “classicism”, has been specializing exclusively in the production of extensible jewelry for almost fifteen years.

All this was made possible by the inventiveness and ingenuity of Massimo Podda, who wanted to challenge the static nature of traditional jewelry design to make it innovative, modern, adaptable and comfortable like a second skin.

Without losing its elegance, each ring and each bracelet expands and closes spontaneously according to the needs of the wearer thanks to the mechanism and the spring that remain magically hidden.

The practical advantages of the extensible are indispensable: the bracelets can be easily put on and taken off without the complication of closing and the rings fit at least four sizes, making problems such as swelling or a swollen knuckle irrelevant.

The many mechanisms created, some of which are protected by patents, allow any type of ring and bracelet to be made elastic, going well beyond the classic tennis and Rivière.

In 2019, was created the reversible bracelet the reversible bracelet, which offers the possibility of having two kind of pattern in one thanks to a torsion system.

This year, however, the braccianello was born, a bracelet that transforms into a ring thanks to a soft and simple mechanism.

The success achieved and the continuous demand from customers serve as an incentive to continue the search for new solutions and inventions aimed at making what seemed unachievable a magic to wear.