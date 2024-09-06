The time has come for Vicenzaoro September 2024 (6-10 September), the largest European gold and jewellery fair, organised by Italian Exhibition Group. After 70 years, the event remains at the centre of business and attracts a good part of the sector’s big names. This year, the renovation works on the pavilions have revolutionised the layout of the various booths, pending the new arrangement. A new 22,000 square metre pavilion is under construction and will be ready in the first half of 2026. According to the organisation, 1,200 exhibitors will be present, 40% of which are foreign from 35 countries, with Turkey, China, Hong Kong, Germany, Thailand and Belgium in the lead. Over 450 buyers are expected, thanks to the incoming programme of Ice Agenzia and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs from 60 countries, with the United States, the Emirates, China and Spain and France for Europe in the lead.



In parallel, until Sunday 8th, there is also VO’Clock Privé, with free access (while Vicenzaoro is reserved for operators) until Sunday 8th September. In parallel to the business of the companies present, the event also offers a rich series of discussion and training meetings on the themes of jewellery, from design trends to the impact on the environment and the sustainability of jewellery. Gioiellis.com will publish as always reports, news and images of Vicenzaoro.

