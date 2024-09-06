The Tesori Eterni collection is the new addition to the Fall-Winter ’24 season by Morellato. With an additional message: precious is sustainable. The jewels are made of 100% recycled silver, in the double silver version or with 18-karat gold plating. Set in the jewels are natural stones such as amethyst, topaz, peridot, rose quartz, which make the collection more precious. The price, however, remains low, as is the philosophy of the brand: the rings are offered between 79 and 99 euros.



The design of the jewels features soft and generous volumes, with slightly asymmetrical settings. Alongside the new jewels of the Tesori Eterni collection, those of the Tesori collection are also available, which unlike its “cousin” line uses silver together with white, red, green or blue cubic zirconia crystals, instead of natural stones. Prices are lowered and the design includes tennis bracelets, hoop or heart-shaped earrings, as well as the cross symbol.



Also from Morellato, here is the new collection of Dafne watches, with a square-shaped case enclosing dials in current colors, from aquamarine to powder pink. They are also offered in a special pack with tennis bracelets from the Tesori collection. Finally, the brand presents new jewelry for men from the Motown collection. They are made of steel and cubic zirconia, with a new proposal of pendants in the shape of a horn, a symbol of good luck. The single earrings for men are with blue or black cubic zirconia or in the minimal rounded hoop version with silver finish and 18k gold plating.



