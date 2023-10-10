The next edition of Milano Fashion&Jewels, an event dedicated to fashion accessories, clothing and jewellery, will be held from Sunday 18th to Wednesday 21st February 2024 at Fieramilano (Rho). The date of the second appointment has also been set: the September edition will take place from Sunday 15th to Wednesday 18th. The new weekly frequency of the event, according to the organizing company (fieramilano), has the aim of intercepting a broader and international target of visitors at the in order to maximize business opportunities. National and international buyers will thus be able to add the Milano Fashion&Jewels event among the Fashion Week events.



At the same time, Micam Milano, Mipel and The One Milano will be held, again in the fair spaces in Rho, with partial overlap with Lineapelle. In the September 2023 edition, over 42,273 professional operators from 129 countries were able to discover the collections of 2000 brands.