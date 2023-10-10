Visitatori a Homi Fashion&Jewels
Visitatori a Homi Fashion&Jewels

The dates of the next Milano Fashion&Jewels

The next edition of Milano Fashion&Jewels, an event dedicated to fashion accessories, clothing and jewellery, will be held from Sunday 18th to Wednesday 21st February 2024 at Fieramilano (Rho). The date of the second appointment has also been set: the September edition will take place from Sunday 15th to Wednesday 18th. The new weekly frequency of the event, according to the organizing company (fieramilano), has the aim of intercepting a broader and international target of visitors at the in order to maximize business opportunities. National and international buyers will thus be able to add the Milano Fashion&Jewels event among the Fashion Week events.

Fashion&Jewels
Fashion&Jewels

At the same time, Micam Milano, Mipel and The One Milano will be held, again in the fair spaces in Rho, with partial overlap with Lineapelle. In the September 2023 edition, over 42,273 professional operators from 129 countries were able to discover the collections of 2000 brands.
Homi Fashion&Jewels Exhibition 2022. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Homi Fashion&Jewels Exhibition 2022. Copyright: gioiellis.com

Tags:

You might be interested in

View all

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Christine Chen. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Previous Story

Designers and talents of GemGèneve

Game of Thrones collection by Pandora
Next Story

Game of Thrones returns with Pandora

Latest from news

Lavorazione di un anello Toi & Moi by Messika

The first Valenza Gem Forum

While the Italian jewelry sector enjoys widespread prestige, Italian jewelers are increasingly older. Experts, agreed, but