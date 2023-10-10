Since it was born, seven editions ago, GemGenève has hosted two areas reserved for Emerging Talents and New Designers selected by Nadège Totah, inside the Village des Designers, alongside the exhibitors. The new appointment (2-5 November) of the event dedicated to vintage jewelery and exceptional gems also brings together design protagonists. Among the Emerging Talents, Capucine H makes her debut, she is a French jeweler and designer, who intends to raise public awareness of the fragility of our planet through her creations. She works closely with scientists, often going to the most hidden places to understand the challenges the world is facing and then translating them into her jewels. Celeste Wu, of Chinese origin, began creating jewelry in 2009, in Paris. His creations are a fusion of abstract and geometric shapes, poetic and harmonious compositions, maintaining a subtle balance between simplicity and complexity. He embarked on a nine-month creative journey to create the exceptional high jewelery work Moon Fairy & Rose, which will be presented as a world premiere at GemGenève.



Alice Villa is the owner and creative force of Villa Milano , a jewelry store famous for its large production of cufflinks. Founded in 1876, Villa Milano is now committed to broadening its offering with new jewels. Also among the Emerging Talents, Shavarsh Hakobian is a jewelry designer from Yerevan, Armenia who uses unconventional materials such as wood, leather, fabrics, tusks, butterfly wings, which the artist combines with precious metals and precious stones. Youra Jewelry is a high jewelry brand based in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, whose name is inspired by the Arabic expression «to be seen» founded by Rabaa Saleh Alangari, who began his journey thanks to his great passion for diamonds, painting, colors and creativity.Among the four New Designers of GenGèneve there is room for José María Goñi , a French-Chilean high jewelery designer. Versatile and extremely creative in the creation of his works, he has acquired the necessary knowledge to create decidedly complex works. Also in the New Designers section is Elke Berr, born in Geneva, who travels to the places where gems are mined and launched her line of high jewelery pieces and bespoke creations Rock’n Roses in 2003, aimed at a clientele of niche. Diva Jewels by Rishi Mukesh Mehta, based in Mumbai, India, stands out for being one of the few maisons capable of following both the design and sale of custom-made jewelery within the same company. It is a return, however, that of Serendipity Jewelry , already present at the November 2022 and last spring editions. Christine Chan offers an extraordinary collection of pieces that combine the concept of respect for nature, freedom and oneself, so that each jewel has its own character, and its own temperature and depth.