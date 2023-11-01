Each person is a world, many people a galaxy, an entire city a cosmos. With due proportions, the Milanese jewelry brand Atelier VM offers Cosmo, a bracelet dedicated not only to astronomy lovers. The bracelet presented has a minimal design and the references to volumetric geometries, with explicit references to the representation of planets, represent the aesthetics, a light and easily wearable jewel.
Cosmos includes two different constellations. The Orbit, that is, the bracelet called L’Essenziale Tenace, in 18k yellow gold and titanium. 18-karat gold intertwines with titanium to create the perfect fusion between resistance and flexibility in a balance that harmonizes tenacity and lightness. The bracelet has the shape of a very fine circle with an unalterable, thin and persistent substance, closed on the wrist by the insertion of a small ring invisibly laser-welded. The other constellation is called Satellites, which are sphere charms in 18k yellow gold drilled inside in different sizes: small, medium and large. The Swing Charm combines 18k yellow gold with white diamonds.
The Cosmo bracelet by Atelier VM
Each person is a world, many people a galaxy, an entire city a cosmos. With due proportions, the Milanese jewelry brand Atelier VM offers Cosmo, a bracelet dedicated not only to astronomy lovers. The bracelet presented has a minimal design and the references to volumetric geometries, with explicit references to the representation of planets, represent the aesthetics, a light and easily wearable jewel.
Latest from Showroom
With a surprise effect, last spring Recarlo introduced jewels tailor-made for a young audience. The forever
From silver to gold: the pair that founded Syna collects awards ♦ ︎ Syna won in
Whoever reads this article wears, or has in their drawer, at least one piece of gold
Eliza Walter founded the Lylie brand. It is the first fully circular economy jewelery brand in
Christmas has already arrived with Pandora. The Danish jewelry brand offers a series of jewels accompanied