Each person is a world, many people a galaxy, an entire city a cosmos. With due proportions, the Milanese jewelry brand Atelier VM offers Cosmo, a bracelet dedicated not only to astronomy lovers. The bracelet presented has a minimal design and the references to volumetric geometries, with explicit references to the representation of planets, represent the aesthetics, a light and easily wearable jewel.

Cosmos includes two different constellations. The Orbit, that is, the bracelet called L’Essenziale Tenace, in 18k yellow gold and titanium. 18-karat gold intertwines with titanium to create the perfect fusion between resistance and flexibility in a balance that harmonizes tenacity and lightness. The bracelet has the shape of a very fine circle with an unalterable, thin and persistent substance, closed on the wrist by the insertion of a small ring invisibly laser-welded. The other constellation is called Satellites, which are sphere charms in 18k yellow gold drilled inside in different sizes: small, medium and large. The Swing Charm combines 18k yellow gold with white diamonds.
