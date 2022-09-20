









The glam jewels of the Brazilian designer Jack Vartanian ♦

Brazil has long been one of the countries with the largest number of high-end jewelers, perhaps also thanks to the gem mines found in some areas. This is why a small group of designers has grown up capable of making the eyes of many women shine beyond the borders of Brazil. One of these is Jack Vartanian, who founded his brand in San Paolo in 1999. Born in Beirut into a family of Armenian origin (he has a brother, Ara Vartanian, also a jewelry designer, but with whom he has broken up relations for years), who traded in precious stones, he moved to Brazil when he was two years old. and has continued in the wake of tradition.



Gold and black rhodium are thus combined with black and white diamonds, emeralds, rubies and sapphires. If you look at the ears, necks and hands of celebrities like Kate Moss, Emma Stone and Miley Cyrus to Sofia Vergara and Jennifer Lopez, you might find a piece of jewelry created by Jack Vartanian. The long journeys alongside his father in search of the best stones were his university. Now he re-evaluates that period, the seventies and eighties, which are still a source of inspiration for his collections. In which pieces that reflect the spirit of those years often stand out, such as the ring and bracelet in gold and black leopard spots, to be exhibited perhaps in pairs. Or the tourmalines composed to form a “z”. Which is a letter from the word Brazil.

















