Heart and glows with Salvini











Hearts and diamonds, a couple that makes the couple feel good. A heart-shaped jewel in gold and diamonds, in fact, is usually intended to strengthen the understanding between two lovers. And it is precisely for this that, in view of Valentine’s Day, the Salvini brand (Damiani group) proposes the Bagliori (means glows) collection. As the name suggests, the collection focuses on the brilliance of the diamonds that make up the surface of the jewels which are, precisely, heart-shaped.

The jewels of the Bagliori collection are entirely handmade in Italy by the goldsmiths of Valenza, and are added to the jewelry proposals of the Maison Salvini without betraying the classic stylistic setting that distinguishes the brand. The collection’s rings, pendants and earrings are made by combining diamonds with different colors of gold, starting with the classic white version, the one most used by Salvini. But you can’t control heart, and therefore there are also versions in yellow and pink gold.













