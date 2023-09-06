Soft shapes, jewels like petals, ornaments that recall the flowery necklaces of Hawaii, but with Japanese delicacy and sobriety: Kayo Saito is a designer who works in Kent, in the United Kingdom. Her jewels are a celebration of nature filtered through the simplicity of the shapes. Kayo Saito studied metalworking at the Japanese art institute, but also a master’s degree at the Royal College of Art in 2001. With metals, the designer seems to play with delicate and sculptural shapes that recall the art of Haiku, mini poems summarized in three lines, which become figurative art if expressed with Japanese calligraphy.



Her jewels look like gold feathers or leaves, earrings and bracelets inspired by pods like those of legumes. They are made of 18-karat gold and silver, in thin sheets and often rhodium-plated to give them new colours. Kayo Saito also uses the technique of combining repetitive elements that expand organically, as in the black rhodium plated and silver pod bracelet.