Super sapphire Royal Blue at Sotheby’s auction











While the West zigzags in an attempt to avoid coronavirus blockages, in the East a climate of normality is returning. It is no coincidence that the sales of luxury goods have restarted, as evidenced by the auctions of Magnificent Jewels. Sotheby’s after announcing the sale in a single lot of a 102.39 carat D Color Flawless Oval cut diamond, with the unreserved offer formula, on 7 October offers another rarity in the mythical world of 100 carat stones: one 118.88 carat unheated Royal Blue Burmese sapphire. This is the largest Royal Blue Burmese sapphire offered by Sotheby’s in the past two decades. The gem estimate has not been given, but it is for sure at six zeros.



In the same auction it is also interesting to observe the interest in jewels of two avant-garde designers: the Forms brand, which features a spectacular Burmese ruby, and Nicholas Lieou, virtuoso of pearls.

We are excited to present another exceptional season of Magnificent Jewels, and offer some of the world’s finest gemstones – a 118.88 carat Burmese sapphire, one of the largest Burmese sapphire ever offered at Sotheby’s, and a 6.41 carat Unheated Burmese ‘Pigeon’s Blood’ ruby ring designed and mounted by FORMS, sourced from important private collections. The jewellery market has proven to be highly resilient, with our clients in Asia eyeing the best quality jewels on offer. This auction is distinguished by invaluable treasures that will surely dazzle collectors across the region and beyond.

Wenhao Yu, Vice President, Jewelery, Sotheby’s Asia















