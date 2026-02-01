The Notes jewelry collection from the German Maison uses the invisible setting technique.

One of the strengths of the German brand Stenzhorn is its use of invisible setting. This is a goldsmith’s technique that only a few Maisons can offer, and one that the company founded on the banks of the Rhine by Klaus Stenzhorn truly masters. One example is the Notes collection, available in two versions: fine jewelry and high jewelry. Traditionally reserved for fine jewelry, the invisible setting technique in the Notes collection is reinterpreted for jewelry designed for everyday wear, but not for the office.



With invisible setting, precious stones are placed side by side without any exposed metal, creating a seamless surface of stones. The result is a continuous surface of light, where only the brilliance of the stones is visible. The first chapter of the Notes collection is called Hold on Tight and is inspired by the tradition of sailors, who tied knots as a symbol of unity and strength. Indeed, knots are a constant throughout the collection.



The jewelry pieces are also characterized by the interplay of two distinct metal tones, yellow gold and white gold, which also serve the symbolic function of representing the duality within each person. The fine jewelry line is instead in white gold, with a greater use of diamonds.

