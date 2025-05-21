Sea and knots in Stenzhorn’s diary

Stenzhorn, Notes. A Diary from Life at Sea
Jewels inspired by the sea from a Maison born on the banks of the river: Notes. A Diary from Life at Sea is the name of the collection inspired by the adventures of founder Klaus Stenzhorn. Each chapter of the collection is linked to a story. The first chapter presented by Stenzhorn is called Hold on Tight and is linked (it is appropriate to say) to the ancient tradition of sailors’ knots. The collection was presented at Haute Jewels Geneva. The Hold on Tight creations reinterpret sailors’ knots as contemporary symbols of balance, trust and authenticity.

Gold and diamond bracelets

Each jewel is made with the invisible setting technique, signed by Stenzhorn, which blends technical mastery with modern sensibility. Two distinct shades of metal, white gold and yellow gold, intertwine like the ropes of a sailor’s knot. Alongside yellow or white gold, the collection uses pavé diamonds and blue sapphires, the classic color of the sea. Bracelets, rings and necklaces are designed to be like precious boat ropes held together with washers that act as clasps.
Hold on Tight collection

Yellow gold and diamond bracelets
Diamond and blue sapphire necklace

