From 15 to 20 March, one of the world’s most famous antiques fairs, which includes fine pieces of jewellery, returns: Tefaf in Maastricht (Netherlands). The European Fine Art Foundation (Tefaf) is recognised worldwide as the leading fair for art, antiques and design: this year it includes 273 dealers and galleries from 21 countries. Ten galleries will be present in the TEFAF Showcase section, which since its conception in 2008 has pioneered the provision of a platform at major fairs for emerging and younger galleries.



For 2025, the contemporary jewellery section presents itself with notable changes: the Indian jeweller Bhagat is no longer there. On the other hand, Margot McKinney, Santi, Buccellati and Feng J. make their entrance, joining the regulars Hemmerle, Otto Jakob, Anna Hu, Forms and Van Cleef & Arpels. There are eight, instead, the commercial and galleries specialized in high-end or designer jewelry, such as Véronique Bamps, Didier, Wartski, S.J. Phillips, Somlo, Marjan Sterk, Epoque Fine Jewels and VKD Jewelry. The jewelry on display is different from each other: there are antique, vintage, but also modern pieces. However, all are characterized by high quality. Like the English silver and gold brooch in the shape of a sheaf of wheat, circa 1890, studded with diamonds. Or, jumping a century, a pair of Boucheron earrings, circa 1990, in gold and diamonds. Or, again, a brooch and earrings signed by Gianmaria Buccellati.

