Robert Procop, Angelina and the others











Who is Robert Procop, the jeweler of Angelina Jolie, but also Ronald Reagan.

His name has returned to the fore when the couple Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt it is separated. Robert Procop, however, has no need of this type of advertising. Sure, he has collaborated with the American actress to make a line of jewelry that has a beneficial purposes and has also made the engagement ring along with former partner Angelina. But he had success long before happened to know the pair of actors. The entertainment world of Hollywood and Los Angeles for years has elected Robert Procop among jewelers trust. Not by chance has its main boutique in Beverly Hills, as well as in Hong Kong and Geneva.



And, in any case, her jewelry also have been requested by the actor who has had more success than all the others, Ronald Reagan, who became US president. Its seems a highway of success, but in reality his triumphant path is also thanks to the early vocation of the designer, who has been studying and working on jewelry since adolescence. And before founding his brand he led the London’s historic jewelery Garrard & Asprey, one that provides jewels to England royals, who has renovated: now they are two separate entities, Asprey and Garrard. In a nutshell, he has also flair for the financial management of its business. One aspect that does not put in the shade of the high level of the offer Maison, as evidenced by the pictures on this page. Rudy Serra

















