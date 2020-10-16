Tefaf’s new jewelers  











Many debuts, including two Italians, at Tefaf New York Fall, the prestigious fair of precious and antiques that this year, due to coronavirus, will be online. The two italian news are Gismondi 1754 and Vendorafa. The online fair organized by the European Fine Art Foundation (1-4 November plus a preview 30-31 October, 300 exhibitors) includes a large group of famous jewelers, such as Hong Kong artist-designer Wallace Chan, Hemmerle, Cindy Chao, Taffin, Otto Jakob. We talk about it in another article. But it’s also interesting see who the new jewelers are.



One of the novelties is represented by Gismondi 1454, which will present the Genesi collection, with jewels that are inspired by the helical spiral of the Nautilus shell. In fact, the Maison is from Genoa, a seaside city. The jewels, in fact, are inspired by the fossils seen by the Ceo Massimo Gismondi at the Natural History Museum. The jewels are composed of 18k rose gold strands that describe soft ellipses, paved with diamonds and topped and drop-shaped white ceramic with gold edges.



The other Italian brand debuting, the Maison of Valenza Vendorafa, offers its classic gold creations, such as the Onda ring. The jewel features a typical Vendorafa workmanship, with hammered yellow gold together with a polished finish band and a line of small diamonds on the edge.



From the East, however, the new entry is Nicholas Lieou, a high-end jewelry designer based in Hong Kong. We already saw her jewels last year in GemGèneve, but theis fair won’t be held this year. Nicholas Lieou started out as an apprentice for London-based jeweler Shaun Leane. And he was also design director for high-end bespoke jewelry for Tiffany & Co. He has recently launched a capsule collection in collaboration with Sotheby’s Diamonds: one of the jewels he presents is the Pod Ring, with a fancy cushion-cut diamond in color 4.40 carat bluish-green surrounded by a pavé of white diamonds on platinum.



Finally, another new name for Tefaf is that of Tatiana Verstraeten, a Belgian designer who prefers jewels with long fringes, such as the earrings with a shower of pearls of the image on this page. Tatiana practiced at Chanel under the supervision of Karl Lagerfeld and acquired the secrets of French master craftsmen. A year ago she opened a showroom on Place Vendôme and, as if that were not enough, she allocated part of the proceeds from the sale of her fringed earrings to UN Women France, with the aim of promoting gender equality and the emancipation of women. women. Cate Blanchett and Eva Longoria, who bought her jewelry, appreciate it. Federico Graglia



















